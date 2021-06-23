Yucatan State Government builds an emergency pipeline to drain the streets of Progreso

Progreso, Yucatán, (June 23, 2021).- Personnel of the State Government have cleaned three existing water passages and are carrying out the construction of a new one with a reinforced concrete pipe on the road that divides the Ciénaga 2000 subdivision with the Ciénaga of Progreso to contribute to dislodging the water that accumulated and entered the homes in the adjoining housing area, due to the heavy rains of the past week.

Crews of workers from the Highway Infrastructure Institute (Incay) also carried out actions to remove garbage and branches that impeded the natural circulation of water to the swamp, while also carrying out the de-silting of rain wells in the Ciénaga 2000 subdivision.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

In this regard, the director of Incay, Alberto Canul Moguel, reported that to carry out these works, the circulation on that port road had to be partially closed, since the pavement was intervened to place 36-inch reinforced concrete rings to lighten the passage of the water in this area.

The state official indicated that once the placement of these rings is concluded, the pavement will be established again to reopen circulation on this important road.

In total, about 40 people are working on this project supported by heavy machinery, dump trucks and excavators.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

It must be remembered that on the afternoon and night of Wednesday 16 and the early morning of Thursday 17 there were heavy rains in Progreso that caused the water to increase its level to just over one meter high, and entered the homes of residents of the Ciénaga 2000 subdivision.

After touring the affected area last Thursday, governor Mauricio Vila Dosal announced a series of support actions for the proper drainage of water with the help of pipes that will be installed using drilling machines, and the improvement works in the avenue’s waterways, as well as the distribution of 500 food packages for local families.

