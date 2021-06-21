Yucatán organizes the Travel Mart 2021

With the support of Sefotur and through a dating system on a digital platform, the local tourism sector will announce its offer to the country

Mérida, Yucatán (June 21, 2021) .- After a successful first edition in 2020, the state is preparing to carry out, for the second consecutive year, the Yucatán Travel Mart, a business meeting whose objective is to generate commercial alliances that promote a greater flow of travelers and overnight stays, average stay and cash flow.

Yucatán Travel Mart will be held virtually, from June 28 to 30, on the platform www.yucatantravelmart.com, which closed the registration with 115 Yucatecan exhibitors who offer products such as ground transportation, destination management companies (DMC), wedding planners, medical tourism, cooperatives, cenotes, farms, tourist guides, government institutions, town halls, hotels, marinas, artisans and kitesurfing schools, among many others.

Similarly, the registry of confirmed national buyers is 104, among which are retail agencies, receptive agencies, organizers of congresses, conventions, exhibitions, and incentives, or wholesalers, such as Megatravel, Juliatours, Euromundo, Travel Shop, Viajes del Corte English, Go es Go and Ferrara Viajes, among others.

Specifically, it seeks that the entrepreneurs of the six tourist areas of the state close more business deals, through the opportunities offered by technology. ”During the days that this meeting lasts, the endless services that the entity has for the world will be presented.

In the first edition of this meeting, which was held digitally at the end of 2020, 219 companies participated, which made 1,512 work appointments, within which new agreements and alliances were generated. On that occasion, the purpose was to update and generate new business with the tourism product of the Yucatecan business community, organize and recognize its offer.

Yucatán has been strongly prepared with actions aimed at creating “health bubbles” so that those who visit us enjoy a pleasant and safe stay. Among them is the certification of service providers in the Yucatan Good Sanitary Practices Program, which involves strict biosafety measures and protocols, with the international Safe Travels endorsement of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

