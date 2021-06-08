Yucatán journalists and broadcasters ask for better working conditions

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 8, 2021).- Within the framework of the Day of Freedom of Expression in Mexico, communicators, journalists, and broadcasters in Yucatán joined the request to local media to improve the working conditions of those who are dedicated to the work of daily reporting to the society, for which they demand the payment of better wages, social security, and other legal benefits.

“It is a very special day for those of us who work in a media outlet. We are meeting after a difficult year, some of us had economic losses, others, losses of family and friends and we remember them with great affection ”, stated Yoisi Moguel Rosel, president of the Association of Women Communicators of Yucatán AC

In front of colleagues who gathered at the Monument to the Fatherland in Paseo de Montejo, Yoisi recalled that 2020 and part of 2021 have implied challenges for all people and those who dedicate themselves to the work of informing are not the exception and before this, they do ask that working conditions are improved.

“Among the main challenges we have to face have to do with salaries, that is precisely why we ask to improve salaries, that there be social security and legal benefits because we are exposed all day to many circumstances,” she said.

After placing a floral wreath to commemorate this day and above all, remember those who lost their lives in this last year, Yoisi said that these guarantees must exist for people dedicated to journalism because behind each journalist and reporter there are families who remain helpless and unprotected in case of loss of life.

The attendees gave applause for a minute, especially for all those journalists who lost their lives due to coronavirus (Covid-19) or were even infected, recovered, and continue with the work of reporting.

“For journalists, there is no rest, there are no holidays, we cannot stop because reporting is our goal and that is why we ask that conditions improve,” she added.

Freedom of Expression Day is celebrated on June 7 as a commemoration to highlight the importance of Mexican democracy of a free and independent press.

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), three years ago stressed that freedom of expression is a right that must exist in any democratic regime and therefore instructed the Government to create better conditions so that journalists and the media can make use of the same for sure.

This year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, addressed a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, in which she pointed out that violence against journalists must be stopped and that they can also carry out their work without intimidation , harassment and attacks.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments