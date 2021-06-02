Yucatan is recovering as unemployment rates start descending

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 2, 2021).- The post-Covid-19 economic recovery in Yucatán already registers positive numbers, ranking 14th at the national level in active economic units with over 130 thousand businesses in operation.
The first place was occupied by the State of Mexico with 699,981 companies, and in the last position comes Baja California Sur with 35,533.
The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) through the National Statistical Directory of Interactive Economic Units (DENUE), in its 2021 edition, revealed that Yucatán was one of the 15 states that registered positive numbers in the recovery of businesses closed by the pandemic, and in job regeneration.
According to DENUE, Yucatán ranked 13th in the national list regarding the percentage of creation of new companies, with 10.8; the first place was registered by Tlaxcala with 19.3, and the last by Quintana Roo with 7.6 percent.
The 130,018 businesses reported by DENUE in the State of Yucatan, as of May 15, are mainly dedicated to commerce and services.
It should be noted that, in the context of the recovery of jobs, the unemployment rate in Yucatán last April fell to 2.7 percent, the lowest so far this year.
Last April, Yucatan registered a total of 31,960 unemployed people against 35,255 in March; so there are 3,295 fewer unemployed in one month.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
