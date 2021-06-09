Yucatán could return to face-to-face classes in August

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 09, 2021).- Delfina Gómez Álvarez, head of the SEP, announced that Yucatán is one of the 12 states that will return to face-to-face classes at the beginning of the new school year.

Among them are also Baja California Sur, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, Sonora, Tabasco and Tlaxcala.

The secretary of Public Education indicated that 15 states returned to face-to-face classes under mixed modality and/or in a staggered manner and those states are: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, Mexico City, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Jalisco, State of Mexico, Morelos, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz, in the case of Campeche classes remain suspended because the state is on a yellow epidemiological traffic light.

She explained that there are 24,406 open schools throughout Mexico, of which 21,187 are basic level, 2,609 middle level, and 610 higher level, she also said that 259,722 education workers and one million 631 thousand 235 students will return to the classrooms in the coming months.

