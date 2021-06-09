Yucatán could return to face-to-face classes in August

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 09, 2021).- Delfina Gómez Álvarez, head of the SEP, announced that Yucatán is one of the 12 states that will return to face-to-face classes at the beginning of the new school year.
Among them are also Baja California Sur, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, Sonora, Tabasco and Tlaxcala.
The secretary of Public Education indicated that 15 states returned to face-to-face classes under mixed modality and/or in a staggered manner and those states are: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, Mexico City, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Jalisco, State of Mexico, Morelos, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz, in the case of Campeche classes remain suspended because the state is on a yellow epidemiological traffic light.
She explained that there are 24,406 open schools throughout Mexico, of which 21,187 are basic level, 2,609 middle level, and 610 higher level, she also said that 259,722 education workers and one million 631 thousand 235 students will return to the classrooms in the coming months.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
According to governor Mauricio Vila, most infections occur among young people
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 09, 2021).- Mauricio.
-
Crocodile attacks a British woman near Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca
An eyewitness has described how a.
-
PRI loses majority of Congress in Campeche
Campeche, Camp., (June 09, 2021).- According.
-
Try a Hard Seltzer, the drink that promises to beat the summer heat
Hard Seltzer: it is not a.
-
PREP confirms Morena candidate Layda Sansores new governor of Campeche
Campeche, Camp., (June 09, 2021) .-.
-
This was agreed by AMLO and Kamala Harris in their first official meeting
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard explained that.
-
‘La Negrita’ cantina closes temporarily to comply with new health measures
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 09, 2021).- A.
-
Good profits expected from octopus and lobster fishing in Yucatan
Fishing sector begins to outline preparations.
-
Spain opens borders to vaccinated travelers and international cruises
WORLD, (June 08, 2021).- Starting this.
-
Votes in two Yucatan municipalities could not be counted by the PREP because ballots were misplaced
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- In Yucatán, the votes.
Leave a Comment