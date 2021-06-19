Yucatan and Campeche, safest Mexican states for American travelers

Merida Yucatan; June 19, 2021 (ACOM) .- The United States Government issued a new alert to US citizens not to travel to Mexico due to the high rates of violence, kidnapping, and COVID-19. The State Department placed 30 Mexican states with alerts 2, 3, 4, and 5, only Yucatan and Campeche are in the lower range.

The North American government alerted its compatriots of the increase in violence in Guanajuato, Michoacán, Guerrero and the State of Mexico. As well as high kidnapping rates in Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora, Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Sonora and Zacatecas.

The breakdown of the alerts locates 30 states in the country with an incidence of violence and criminal acts, placing the alert levels at 2, 3, 4, and 5, which is the maximum. In his case, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, and Tamaulipas are at maximum alert level 4, due to the crimes and kidnappings that have been reported there. The states of Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí improved their travel conditions, going from level 3 (reconsider trips) to level 2 (precaution).

Meanwhile, two states go from level 2 (caution) to level 3 (reconsider the trip): Baja California and Guanajuato. However, the states of Yucatán and Campeche are at alert level 1, the lowest, establishing the minimum criminal acts and the high-security conditions that both states of the country have.

Regarding the risks of contagion of COVID-19, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC for its acronym in English) issued a new health advisory for travel to Mexico, due to the high levels of contagion that prevail in the country.

“Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers,” the US government warned.

