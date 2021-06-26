Yucatán, a state of interest for international airlines

In the Routes Americas 2021, Sefotur held meetings with the main airlines of the continent, to promote Yucatán as a destination of interest.

Orlando, Florida (June 26, 2021).- International airlines expressed their interest in maintaining or establishing routes to Yucatán, according to the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), as a result of their participation in Routes Americas 2021, within the Economic Reactivation Plan promoted by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

On this occasion, the meeting took place in the city of Orlando, Florida, on June 23, 24, and 25, with more than 1,500 online, face-to-face, and hybrid meetings. Delegates heard directly from industry leaders and gained access to social encounters and virtual networking opportunities.

The head of the Sefotur, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, and the technical secretary of the agency, Raúl Paz Noriega, held meetings with airlines and raised the different alternatives that Yucatán has for the creation of routes, highlighting the importance of the state as a destination.

The virtual conversations with Avianca and face-to-face with Lufthansa Systems, provider of information for the aeronautical sector, stood out. Also, with Spirit and Alaska Airlines, where exploration and destination presentation topics were discussed.

Meanwhile, with American Airlines, Aeroméxico, and Volaris, it was analyzed how the flights that they currently have, to and from Merida, such as Miami, Dallas, Oakland, and other nationals, have evolved.

For its part, Westjet confirmed the return of the flight to Toronto for November, once the Canadian government restrictions are lifted. In addition, the airline Air Transat, from the same country, was very interested in opening new bridges with Yucatán.

In addition, Sefotur was in charge of generating important appointments for the destination, among which those made with Allegiant Air, Copa Airlines, Vinci Airports, JetBlue, Latin America & Caribbean, and Routes & ASM stand out. Also, there was contact with the Oakland Airport, Delta, Frontier, United, and Southwest Airlines.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) joined the main meetings and attended a coordinated agenda with the state agency, thus demonstrating the excellent partnership that it has to promote the state.

During the Florida tour, Sefotur was part of the first face-to-face meeting, after the Covid-19 contingency, of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA): “PortMiami for Return to Navigation” Summit, which attracted 200 representatives of different companies in North America and the Caribbean, who looked for business opportunities and attended various workshops.

In addition, as part of the Tourism Recovery Plan, the Yucatán Travel Mart, coordinated by Sefotur, will be held from June 28 to 30, with the participation of 264 people from 338 firms in the field, to promote the territory as a destination. and increase the flow of overnight visitors.

Thus, the local industry without chimneys will have contact with national buyers, with a high interest in the area, which increases its possibility of working with intermediate clients from various segments.

Routes Americas is the most important forum for the development of new flights for the American continent; brings together those responsible for planning commercial routes and strategic areas of the largest airlines serving this region of the world, along with destinations, airports, and some information providers of the aeronautical industry.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments