Young man attacks his father with a knife because he did not buy him breakfast

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- A son wounded his father with a knife after an argument over breakfast, on the morning of this Tuesday, June 29th, in one of the apartments of a building located in the Cielo Alto subdivision of Kanasín, Yucatán municipality.

As it became known at the scene, the young C.A.G. The 21-year-old was upset that his father didn’t buy him breakfast.

His annoyance was so great that he claimed his father, J.G.CH., 55, and in the discussion, he grabbed a knife and wounded him in one of his hands.

The agents of the Municipal Police of Kanasín arrived at the site, arrested the young man, and transferred him to the public jail, where his legal situation is yet to be determined by the corresponding authorities.

Municipal paramedics gave first aid to the 55-year-old father, who is reported stable and out of danger.

The Yucatan Times

