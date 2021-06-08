Yellow traffic light continues in Yucatan despite the hospitalizations due to Covid-19 increase

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 8, 2021) .- Despite the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 infections, Yucatán remains on a yellow traffic light.
The indicators:
-Percentage of total intensive care occupancy (Covid + No Covid): 33.9%, in green and on the rise.
-Percentage of occupancy of total hospital beds (Covid + No Covid): 56.4%, in orange and on the rise.
-The increase in hospital admissions for the week compared to the previous one is in the red and on the rise.
-The rate of contagiousness of the coronavirus is at 1.21, in orange and on the rise.
-The positivity of the cases is 38.6%, orange and stable.
It was announced that, currently, we are in a situation similar to that registered at the beginning of this year, when, after the December holidays, an increase in infections was registered, which became visible on January 7.
In the coming days, the committee of public health experts in permanent monitoring of the epidemiological semaphore indicators will determine if the pandemic develops on a plateau or if it continues to rise
Last Thursday, June 3, 193 new coronavirus infections were detected in the State of Yucatàn, 142 in Mérida, 15 in Kanasín, 7 in Ticul, 6 in Oxkutzcab and 6 foreigners; 4 in Umán, 3 in Conkal, 2 in Acanceh and Izamal, and one in Abalá, Halayó, Mama, Maxcanú, Temax and Tixkokob municipalities.
There are 1,276 active cases, of which 1,070 are at home and 206 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.
Of the 40,589 accumulated positive cases, 35,254 patients have already recovered. Specifically, in Mérida, 25,541 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
This Thursday, June 3, 8 deaths were reported:
1.- Male 87 years of Baca. HAS
2.- 58-year-old male from Othón P. Blanco, Quintana Roo. HAS / Obesity
3.- 23-year-old female of Merida. Obesity
4.- 54-year-old male from Mérida. Immunosuppression
5.- Male 72 years of Espita. DM / HAS
6.- 60-year-old female of Manì with Asthma / Obesity / HAS
7.- Male 92 years old from Mérida Without comorbidities
8.- 53-year-old male from Mérida. HAS
Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).
In total, 4,252 people have died from the coronavirus in the State.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
