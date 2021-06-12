World Day Against Child Labor: One in 10 children is a victim

(June 12, 2021).- At a global level, one in 10 minors is in a situation of child labor, despite the risks it represents in the development of girls, boys, and adolescents, the United Nations (UN) warned.

In Mexico, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), it is estimated that 3.3 million boys and girls are in child labor conditions. This figure represents 11.5 percent of the population aged 5 to 17 years old.

The UN and social organizations have warned that entering the labor market at an early age can have negative consequences in the performance of activities that favor the growth of girls and boys, mainly in terms of education, in addition to exposing them to suffer some physical or psychological problems due to inappropriate activities.

For this reason, the International Labor Organization (ILO) declared June 12 as the World Day Against Child Labor, in order for nations to join forces to eliminate the number of minors working, which is currently estimated at 152 million people, 64 million girls and 88 million boys.

Photo: (AFP)

The United Nations highlights that around 73 million boys and girls work in activities that endanger their health, safety, and development and about 4.3 minors are in forced labor conditions, classified as the worst form of child labor.

One of the Sustainable Development Goals established in agreement with the UN is to eradicate all forms of child labor by 2025; however, the figures show that for that year there could be 121 million minors who are in working conditions.

In this regard, the UN suggests the application of policies that address four fundamental areas to keep boys and girls away from work activities: education, social protection, labor markets, and legal regulations.

This objective, the international organization emphasizes, will only be achieved with the support of employers and organizations from all countries.

Source: La Jornada Maya

