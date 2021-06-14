Women are majority in the Yucatan Congress

After the June 6 election, the IEPAC announced that the Legislature in Congress will have 14 seats occupied by women.

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 14, 2021).- The next Legislature in the state Congress will have a majority of women for the first time, with 14 seats, which represent 56 percent of the total representatives.

On this day, the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute allocated proportional representation candidates, so that the next Congress will be made up of 14 women and 11 men.

The president of the IEPAC, María de Lourdes Rosas Moya, stressed that it is the first time that there will be a legislature with a majority of women and this was achieved naturally, without the need for any affirmative action.

In the councils with a relative majority, for the PAN will be: Abril Ferreyro Rosado, Karem Achach Ramírez, Karla Salazar González, Manuela de Jesus Cocom Bolio, Dafne Celina López Osorio, Carmen Guadalupe Gonzalez Martin, Melba Rosana Gamboa Ávila and Ingrid Del Pilar Santos Diaz .

Also, by Morena Jazmin Villanueva Moo.

The multi-member seats delivered by Morena include Alejandra Novelo Segura, Ruby Algeria Beh Chan.

From the PRI, Karla Franco Blanco and Fabiola López Novelo.

For Movimiento Ciudadano, Vida Gómez Herrera.

As for men, by way of a relative majority, for the PAN they will be Jesús Pérez Ballote, Erik Jose Rihani González, Víctor Hugo Lozano Poveda, Esteban Abraham Macari, Luis René Fernández Vidal, Raúl Romero Chel.

The list is completed, through multi-member channels, by Green Ecologist Harry Gerardo Rodríguez Botello, Eduardo Sobrino Sierra of the PRD, José Crescencio Gutiérrez of Nueva Alianza, Gaspar Quintal Parra of the PRI and Rafael Echazarreta de Morena.

In this way, the PAN will have 14 representatives, Morena 4, the PRI will have 3, Movimiento Ciudadano 1, PRD also 1, Verde Ecologista 1 and Nueva Alianza 1.

