Woman kicks, spits, and pulls the hair of airline passengers after being called out for not wearing a mask (Watch Video)

A woman was filmed attacking fellow passengers after being called out for not wearing a mask on a flight, the New Zealand Herald reported.
Viral footage shows the woman wearing a facemask on her chin while she verbally assaults passengers.
As tensions escalate, she can be seen pulling at a woman’s hair before spitting at others on board the Ryanair flight from Ibiza to Milan Bergamo on May 26.
Later in the clip, crew members try to escort her off the plane. While being held back, she kicks two men.
“The crew of this flight from Ibiza to Milan Bergamo (26 May) requested police assistance upon arrival after a passenger became disruptive in-flight,” a Ryanair spokesperson told Insider.
“The aircraft landed normally, and police removed the individual at Milan Bergamo airport. This is now a matter for local police,” the spokesperson added.
Unruly passengers are a growing problem for airlines, Insider’s Allana Akhtar reported.
Source: Business Insider
The Yucatan Times
