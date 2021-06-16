Woman dies and leaves 60 cats abandoned in downtown Mérida home

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 16, 2021).- Over the course of several years, a woman from Merida sympathized with abandoned cats and gradually adopted every stranded kitten that came her way.
Her passion for cats was so great that she had 60 at her home located on Calle 85 number 505 on the corner with Calle 64, downtown Merida.
Unfortunately, a few days ago she passed away leaving his 60 cats in distress, which have been left without food and without care.
The case of the 60 felines, all of whom are sterilized, reached social networks, where they are asking for help to bring food, sandboxes, and support for cleaning the house, but above all, they are looking for people who can adopt the cats.
These felines come in different shapes, colors and sizes. There are males and females. There are yellows, brindle, Siamese, white, pinto, and so on.
Thanks to the publications on social networks, about twenty cats have already been adopted, but there are still 40 that in two days could be thrown out on the street if they cannot find a human companion.
The brother of the deceased has already said that he cannot take care of the cats, due to lack of resources and time availability.
The cats that are not adopted will have to be released somewhere.
Unfortunately, what was once a cat sanctuary has now become a source of infection, due to lack of hygiene.
There are two that look sick, but all the others that are left are healthy and waiting for someone who wants to adopt them.
The house is located on Calle 85 number 505 on the corner with Calle 64 in the center of Merida, for those who want to adopt.
