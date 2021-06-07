What You Need to Know About CBD Gummies

In the past decade, the emergence of CBD oil products has taken the medical and wellness industry by storm. Although not yet backed by the FDA, the therapeutic effects of full-spectrum CBD can’t be denied. Millions of people have already discovered the benefits of CBD oil.

Given the wide availability of CBD products, it’s unsurprising that there is so much curiosity about what it is and how it works. For many, the association with marijuana can be off-putting and a bit confusing. It should be understood that the psychedelic properties of marijuana are not the same as the CBD compound that comes from the same hemp plant.

With such a broad market of products, including oils, gummies, tinctures, and inhalers, there has been some confusion about how it all works. Let’s take a closer look at what you need to know about premium CBD gummies.

What Is CBD?

CBD is short for Cannabidiol, a powerful compound found in the Cannabis plant. While most people are familiar with the marijuana compound containing THC, the other main part of the plant is hemp . It is the help part of the plant with minute percentages of THC that make up CBD products. Studies show that CBD has many benefits , including pain relief, mood management, anxiety relief, and acts as a potent anti-inflammatory.

Many different products contain CBD, including tinctures , oral drops, and gummies. The largest market for CBD products is the tasty gummy format. These gelatin candy-like lozenges are dosed with CBD and are easy to take, and have a pleasant flavor. Many of the oils and tinctures tend to have a strong musky flavor, so most people prefer a fruit-flavored gummy for their CBD.

Is It Safe?

CBD products have very few side effects when you compare them to the available prescription options. CBD is safe for human and animal consumption. Many people give CBD treats to their dogs that suffer from painful arthritis or separation anxiety . Some of the mild side effects that a small percentage of users experience include diarrhea, fatigue, and weight fluctuations.

Benefits of CBD

Anxiety Relief

For those that suffer from anxiety and depression, life can be challenging. Although many pharmaceutical drugs can be effective treatments, they carry risks of addiction and long lists of side effects. CBD is a natural alternative that works in the receptors to the brain to produce an antidepressant effect.

Reduces Acne

Millions of adolescents and adults suffer from chronic acne. CBD oil has been found to reduce the body’s sebum production that is responsible for acne breakouts . The anti-inflammatory compounds in CBD can reduce the frequency and severity of acne.

Relieves Nausea

People undergoing harsh treatments for cancer, including radiation and chemotherapy, often suffer from extreme side effects. Patients that have been given CBD as a complementary treatment report that their nausea, pain, and vomiting are significantly reduced.

Pain Relief

The endocannabinoid system is responsible for many body functions, including pain reception, appetite, and immunity. CBD helps to promote healthy system responses, decreasing pain signals to the brain and giving relief.

If you suffer from chronic pain, anxiety disorders, or acne, you may want to try a premium CBD gummy. These powerful candy-like chews can help to reduce inflammation resulting in less pain, help with your anxiety and depression and clear up your skin. Enjoy these benefits today in your favorite flavor of CBD gummy.







