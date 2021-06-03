Wednesday, June 2nd: 190 new cases of Covid-19 are registered in 24 hours in Yucatan

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021).- This Wednesday, June 6, in just 24 hours, 190 new coronavirus infections were registered in Yucatan as well as 7 deaths, ranging from 41 to 87 years. The numbers show that 142 cases were registered in Mérida, 13 in Kanasín, 5 in Valladolid, 3 in Acanceh and Conkal, two in Hunucmá, Maní, Maxcanú, Progreso and Ticul, and 2 more cases correspond to foreigners.

In addition to one case in each of the following municipalities: Akil, Chankom, Chemax, Oxkutzcab, Seyé, Sinanché, Sotuta, Tecoh, Tekax, Timucuy, Tizimín and Umán.

On this day, June 2nd, 1,156 active cases are officially reported, of which 969 are at home and 187 are hospitalized in public hospitals and total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

Of the 40,589 accumulated positive cases, 35,189 patients have already recovered; specifically, 25,435 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus in Mérida.

In this part, 7 deaths are announced:

1.- Male 41 years of Mérida SAH

2.- Female 78 years of Umán DM / SAH

3.- Male 87 years of Mérida COPD / SAH

4.- Male 72 years of Hunucmá DM / SAH

5.- Male 66 years of Mérida Cardiovascular disease / DM / SAH

6.- 77-year-old female from Mérida Without comorbidities

7.- Male 57-year-old from Mérida SAH

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).

In total, there are 4,244 people who died from the Coronavirus.

