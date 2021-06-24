Wednesday, June 23, 269 new Covid infections in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 24, 2021).- A person barely 22 years old died of the coronavirus in Yucatán. This is one of the 11 victims left by this disease in the last 24 hours, and that is why the authorities insist to the population that extreme precautions must be taken since the pandemic has not yet ended.

Likewise, it was mentioned that the numbers of infections and hospitalized people remain stable, which although they are high compared to previous months, they have remained without great variation in recent days: this Wednesday 23, there were 269 ​​infections, and 311 people are completely isolated.

In total, since the pandemic began 45 thousand 486 people were reported who have tested positive for coronavirus in our State, and 85 percent of them, that is, 38 thousand 655, are recovered patients, without symptoms and who can no longer infect.

Today 269 ​​new coronavirus infections were announced, of which 155 were in Mérida, 34 in Kanasín, 10 in Tizimín, 8 in Motul, Progreso and Umán, 6 in Valladolid, 5 in Acanceh and Conkal, 2 in Chumayel, Dzidzantún, Hunucmá, Maxcanú, Tekax and Tixkokob, 2 foreigners, and one in Cacalchén, Homún, Huhí, Izamal, Mama, Maní, Muxupip, Oxkutzcab, Río Lagartos, Sucilá, Suma, Tahmek, Tixcacalcupul, Tixpékukcu, Uxulcú.

Contagions in Mérida

In Mérida there are already 28,622 people who have been infected with Covid. Of these, 8,064 are in the north, 7,305 in the east, 2,677 in the center, 3,999 in the south, and 6,577 in the western part of the city.

Deaths

Regarding the 11 deaths on this day, there were 9 men and 2 women between 22 and 80 years of age, who also had other diseases such as diabetes, obesity and smoking. Of these, 8 resided in Mérida, one in Ticul, one in Opichén and another in the city of Campeche.

22-year-old male from Merida Obesity

35-year-old male from Mérida Obesity / HAS

35-year-old male from Mérida No comorbidities

35-year-old male from Merida Obesity

62-year-old male with Opichén Obesity

63-year-old male from Mérida DM / HAS / IRC

65-year-old female from Mérida Asthma / Obesity / SAH

67-year-old male from Mérida DM / HAS / IRC

Male 70 years old from Campeche No comorbidities

74 year old female from Ticul DM / HAS

Male 80 years old from Mérida No comorbidities

In total, there are already 4,431 people who have died in Yucatan from the coronavirus.

Active cases are 2,089 stable , isolated patients with mild symptoms, and the 311 who remain isolated in public hospitals.

