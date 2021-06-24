Wednesday, June 23, 269 new Covid infections in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 24, 2021).- A person barely 22 years old died of the coronavirus in Yucatán. This is one of the 11 victims left by this disease in the last 24 hours, and that is why the authorities insist to the population that extreme precautions must be taken since the pandemic has not yet ended.
Likewise, it was mentioned that the numbers of infections and hospitalized people remain stable, which although they are high compared to previous months, they have remained without great variation in recent days: this Wednesday 23, there were 269 infections, and 311 people are completely isolated.
In total, since the pandemic began 45 thousand 486 people were reported who have tested positive for coronavirus in our State, and 85 percent of them, that is, 38 thousand 655, are recovered patients, without symptoms and who can no longer infect.
Today 269 new coronavirus infections were announced, of which 155 were in Mérida, 34 in Kanasín, 10 in Tizimín, 8 in Motul, Progreso and Umán, 6 in Valladolid, 5 in Acanceh and Conkal, 2 in Chumayel, Dzidzantún, Hunucmá, Maxcanú, Tekax and Tixkokob, 2 foreigners, and one in Cacalchén, Homún, Huhí, Izamal, Mama, Maní, Muxupip, Oxkutzcab, Río Lagartos, Sucilá, Suma, Tahmek, Tixcacalcupul, Tixpékukcu, Uxulcú.
Contagions in Mérida
In Mérida there are already 28,622 people who have been infected with Covid. Of these, 8,064 are in the north, 7,305 in the east, 2,677 in the center, 3,999 in the south, and 6,577 in the western part of the city.
Deaths
Regarding the 11 deaths on this day, there were 9 men and 2 women between 22 and 80 years of age, who also had other diseases such as diabetes, obesity and smoking. Of these, 8 resided in Mérida, one in Ticul, one in Opichén and another in the city of Campeche.
- 22-year-old male from Merida Obesity
- 35-year-old male from Mérida Obesity / HAS
- 35-year-old male from Mérida No comorbidities
- 35-year-old male from Merida Obesity
- 62-year-old male with Opichén Obesity
- 63-year-old male from Mérida DM / HAS / IRC
- 65-year-old female from Mérida Asthma / Obesity / SAH
- 67-year-old male from Mérida DM / HAS / IRC
- Male 70 years old from Campeche No comorbidities
- 74 year old female from Ticul DM / HAS
- Male 80 years old from Mérida No comorbidities
In total, there are already 4,431 people who have died in Yucatan from the coronavirus.
Active cases are 2,089 stable , isolated patients with mild symptoms, and the 311 who remain isolated in public hospitals.
