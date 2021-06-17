Wednesday, June 16th: SSY reports 269 cases of Covid-19 in Yucatan in just 24 hours

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 17, 2021).- The Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) reported that 269 new infections of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 10 deaths from the disease were registered on June 16, with 304 patients in public hospitals.

The agency reported that the necessary steps are being taken with the federal health authorities to send the necessary doses to continue with the vaccination schemes in Yucatan. Priority will be given to the processes not yet concluded for the second dose of adults aged 50 to 59 years in the municipalities of Tizimín, Kanasín, and Valladolid.

The SSY also indicated that 37,191 patients have already recovered: they do not have symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 85 percent of the total registered infections, which is 43,710.

On Wednesday, JUne 16th, 269 new infections of Covid-19 were detected: 183 in Mérida; 15 in Kanasín; 12 in Umán; 10 in Valladolid; three in Motul, Progreso, Tekax, Ticul and Tixkokob; three foreigners; two in Akil, Conkal, Dzilam González, Hunucmá and Samahil, and one in Abalá, Acanceh, Cansahcab, Chemax, Chikindzonot, Cuncunul, Dzidzantún, Halajó, Hoctún, Huhí, Kopomá, Maní, Maxcanú, Muna, Peto, Seyé, Teabo Temozón, Timucuy, Tinum and Tizimín.

Of the 43,710 positive cases, 375 correspond to patients from another country or state.

Specifically, in Mérida, 27,356 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 (accumulated cases as of June 15), living: 7 thousand 778 in the North zone, 6 thousand 996 in the East zone, 2,556 in the zone Center, 3 thousand 799 in the South zone and 6 thousand 227 in the West zone.

As for the nine deaths on this day, five were women and five were men, between 42 and 82 years old.

In total, there are 4,362 people who died from Covid-19.

Of the active cases, 1,853 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 304 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases goes from 1 month to 99 years.

The weekly indicators for the state health traffic light are yellow.

