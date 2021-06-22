Visit Mexico launches first international office in the USA

Visit Mexico is a newly formed organization that brings a unique approach to promoting the wonderful country of Mexico. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor

(Travel Pulse).- Braintivity, the private tourism company mandated by the Mexican government to handle the digital assets, the official brand, and promotion of all tourism for the country of Mexico, launched its new offices on June 17 in Midtown Manhattan at 444 Madison Avenue.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting was overseen by Consul General of Mexico To New York City, Jorge Islas -Lopez. Mexican tourism was previously supported and operated by a government-funded agency, and this represents the next step in the private and public cooperation of all promotion and marketing to attract worldwide travelers to Mexico in the post-pandemic era.

“We are thrilled to open this first international office of VISIT MEXICO office and launch our Unites States campaign from New York City. We are excited to bring to all American visitors in the coming months to enjoy the wonderful culture, cuisine, arts and history of Mexico,” said Carlos Gonzalez Gonzalez, Director General of the newly relaunched Visit Mexico.com.

A festive event with over 200 officials of New York State, the government of Mexico and founders of Visit Mexico USA attended a grand evening event at 48 Wall Street, a national historic landmark located in the heart of the City’s FiDi downtown district. Presiding over the event was Chairman of Visit Mexico USA, Kent M. Swig, along with co-founders Gary K. Levi and Alvaro Vitolo.

In attendance and offering remarks were Ross K. Levi, Executive Director of Tourism, Empire Street Development Corporation and Carlos Gonzalez Gonzalez, Director General of Visit Mexico.com. Also in attendance were Martha Orneals, Minister of Tourism, State of Puebla, and Olivia Saloman Minister of Economy State of Puebla. The cuisine of Mexico was featured along with classic Mexican libations and an extraordinary Mariachi ensemble.

Braintivity/Visit Mexico is a private organization and self-funded strategy that is bringing a unique and breakthrough approach to marketing and promoting the wonderful virtues of the entire country of Mexico. Over the past two years and during the pandemic, they have been developing platforms, creating worldwide international alliances and focusing on a strategy.

The newly formed collaboration known as Visit Mexico USA is bringing together the Mexican-based organization with its first international location which is in New York City. Principals of Visit Mexico USA include prominent businessman and real estate investor (whose family founded the world-renowned Fairmont Hotels) Kent M. Swig; business innovator, leader and former New York State government official Gary K. Levi; and Alvaro Vitolo, an international business development executive with extensive Mexican business experience. Together they have assembled an exceptional team with prominent international executives in content, digital strategies, marketing, software and environmental health, safety and wellness.

“These joyful events in New York City highlighted the wonders of Mexico that American visitors will be able to experience when visiting our wonderful neighbor to the South,” said Kent M. Swig, Gary K. Levi, and Alvaro Vitolo, Principals, Visit Mexico USA, in a joint statement.

Source: Travel Pulse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments