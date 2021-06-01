Vehicle destroys turtle nesting area in Telchac Puerto

Irresponsible vacationers destroy turtle’s nest in Telchac.

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 01, 2021).- The Turtle Club of Telchac Puerto denounced, through its social networks, a vehicle with Yucatan license plates YZT266A that went to the beach area, and even got stuck, while the motorists did not accept the responsibility of their acts.

“We had an incident with the owners of this vehicle, who were driving it on the beach pulling a jet ski. They were informed that this is a turtle nesting area and it is prohibited, and several of the residents reported the incident and the State Police arrived, ” says the publication made through his Facebook account.

However, the Club adds that the tourists, to disclaim their responsibility, blamed one of the members of the environmental club for “stealing” the keys to their truck and insulting the owner of the vehicle.

This happened at kilometer 33 of the Progreso-Telchac Puerto highway, although it is not mentioned if there was finally any sanction for that irresponsible motorist, apparently, more interested in having fun than in protecting an endangered species that nests on the coasts of our State.

How to care for turtles?

If you are going to visit or spend the summer on the beaches and you see turtles hatching you have to:

Avoid helping them or leaving the nest, or taking them to the sea.

All nearby lights must be turned off and not lit.

If you can, you have to remove all obstacles on your way to the sea.

You do not have to take them away as if they were pets, since if you do, they will most likely die, and above all, make sure that they reach the sea alone.

Any report can be made to the phone 9995-02-78-25 .

Source: Sipse

