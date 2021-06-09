Uxmal archaeological site reopens June 9, the zone was “sanitized”

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 09, 2021).- “Today, Wednesday, June 9th, the archaeological zone of Uxmal will reopen to the public again. The site was closed for four days after detecting that one of the site workers was infected with Covid-19”, reported the National Institute of Anthropology and History. (INAH).

The activities will be carried out under strict sanitary measures to guarantee the safety and well-being of its operational personnel and visitors.

The site was closed last Saturday, June 5th, following the health protocols established in the face of a confirmed case of Covid-19, and to carry out the corresponding cleaning and sanitation operation.

The archaeological zone will open from Monday to Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with last access at 4:00 p.m., with a maximum allowed capacity of 500 people simultaneously.

However, the night show continues to be suspended, as part of the contingency to prevent the lethal, rapidly transmitted disease.

For access, mandatory preventive measures will be followed: the visitor must wear face masks upon arrival, in addition to taking body temperature and application of alcohol gel at the entrance, and it will be urged to keep a healthy distance of 1.5 meters minimum.

In the event that any person presents symptoms of contagion, access will be denied.

Therefore, a careful invitation is made to visitors to respect the instructions of INAH staff and the areas restricted to public access, which do not meet the conditions to keep a healthy distance; as well as to take care of their health through the use of personal protection accessories, and refrain from attending if they present any symptoms or discomfort.

“For the Ministry of Culture and the INAH it is a priority to guarantee the health of their workers, as well as that of the visitors to their cultural venues, so they will continue with the essential sanitary and hygiene measures so that their spaces are enjoyable and safe ”, it was explained.

So far this year, it is the fourth time that an archaeological zone in Yucatán has been closed to the public, as a result of a Covid-19 case. The first time was from March 20 to 23 in Chichén Itzá and on March 21, in Uxmal, during the spring equinox.

Later, from April 1 to 5 in Chichén Itzá, and now from June 5 to 9 again in Uxmal.

After the closure of the sites as a result of the Covid-19, on March 23, 2020, 10 Maya archaeological sites remain closed, specifically, Acanceh, Aké, Chacmultún, Grutas de Balamcanché, Grutas de Loltún, Kabah, Labná, Oxkintok, Sayil, and Xlapac.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments