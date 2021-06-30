Two tropical waves with cyclonic potential point towards the Caribbean

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- The atmospheric activity in the tropics has been having a lot of movement since this last week of June and it seems that this will continue for the beginning of July. In fact, at this time the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves over the Atlantic with potential cyclonic development potential.
Weather predictions are showing that in the next 72 hours tropical waves, among other meteorological systems, will be causing significant rains in the Yucatan Peninsula, with a temporary decrease over the weekend. However, activity in tropical systems would return as of next week.
In fact, the US National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves crossing the Atlantic. The first and closest to the arc of the Antilles has a 30% probability of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 5 days once it reaches the Caribbean, and the second, over the central Atlantic has a 40% probability.
Naturally, tropical waves move from east to west, indicating that it is very likely that these two systems will enter the Caribbean this coming week, although at the moment it is not yet very clear if there could be any threat to the peninsular area. However, some forecasting models indicate a remote cyclonic threat for the peninsula, although the projection must be taken with caution and the situation monitored.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
