Two new strains of Covid-19 circulate in Yucatán: the Brazilian and the Californian

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 21, 2021).- As a result of the samples sent to the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE), the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY) reported that 2 new strains of the Coronavirus circulate in the state, the Brazilian and Californian variants, which are more contagious, but no more lethal than the Mexican variant, which is the one commonly recorded in our territory.

The state agency added that, upon the arrival of the new strains to Yucatán, in April, an atypical growth in the number of cases has been registered. Most likely, these strains have arrived in Yucatan imported from the neighboring state of Quintana Roo through the significant flow of tourists that move between both states.

The SSY noted that among the patients who have presented these variants, so far, no deaths have been recorded.

The state agency indicated that these identified variants are added to the British strain, which was registered in Yucatan last April after having the results of the samples sent to InDRE.

Faced with this situation, the SSY called on the population to reinforce prevention measures, such as the use of face masks, constant hand washing, the use of antibacterial gel, and maintaining a healthy distance.

Similarly, the state agency recalled that vaccination does not prevent people from becoming infected, but rather contributes to a lower risk of mortality.

