Two dogs that had fallen into a sinkhole in Puebla rescued

Users launched a petition on Change.org that gathered nearly 35,000 signatures demanding the Government of Puebla to save the animals.

The Government of Puebla rescued two dogs that fell into the sinkhole that formed in an area of that territory, after a campaign on social networks that pressured Governor Miguel Barbosa, who initially ruled out conditions to save them.

“Successfully and thanks to the responsible work of State Civil Protection and Firefighters, Spay and Spike were successfully rescued after falling into the sinkhole in Santa María Zacatepec,” the Government of Puebla reported on its official networks.

Earlier, Governor Barbosa had warned that dangerous conditions prevented saving the pets that fell into the hole, which exceeds 120 meters in diameter and 50 meters deep, at its lowest point, after appearing at the end of May, when it originated with just five meters in diameter.

But in just a few hours, users launched a petition on Change.org that gathered nearly 35,000 signatures and launched a campaign on social networks with images demanding the Government of Puebla to save the animals.

“There are rescuers who wanted to come to rescue them, without the need for the government to pay them, they would of done it from their hearts, the government does not want to support us and did not want to give us permission to rescue the two dogs,” said Fatima Ortega, owner of Spay.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments