Try a Hard Seltzer, the drink that promises to beat the summer heat

Hard Seltzer: it is not a soft drink, but not a cocktail either, what is it? In addition to being very refreshing, it contains few calories and is low in alcohol.

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 09, 2021).- The heat is on full throttle, what better way to cool off with an ice-cold drink while sunbathing on the beach or after a hectic day in the city. A hard seltzer is a great option, as it is low in calories, contains approximately four degrees of alcohol, and does not have the inflammatory effect that other drinks leave you. The hard seltzer promises to be the drink of the summer and The Yucatán Times tells you everything you need to know about this carbonated drink.

What is it?

Hard seltzer is a carbonated drink that has between four and five degrees of alcohol, it is regularly made with fermented sugar, but it is also made with fermented barley malt. Its natural flavors are varied such as lemon with cucumber, mango, and pineapple, among more varieties. In addition, they are low in calories so they are recommended if you are on a diet.



According to an article in the newspaper USA Today in which they interview nutritionist Ginger Hultin about the advantages of hard seltzer over other alcoholic beverages. She comments that this drink contains less sugar than cocktails and fewer carbohydrates compared to beer.



In that same article, the caloric comparison is made, resulting in a Beer contains 110 calories and 6.6 grams of carbohydrates. It must be taken into account that there are heavier beers and the number of calories it contains will depend on this. A hard seltzer has 100 calories and two grams of carbohydrates.



The hard seltzer has a lower amount of sugar and a lower percentage of carbohydrates. Its flavor is lighter and refreshing. In addition, due to the fermentation process that the alcohol in this drink has, it does not contain gluten. So if you want to try something light and different, bet on this bubbly drink.



How the idea of a carbonated drink with a touch of alcohol came about?

The idea for the hard seltzer came up in 2012 when Nick Shields was in a bar in Westport, Connecticut. Shields noticed how five women were ordering vodka with sodas to go with their meals. That scene caused him such admiration that he got down to business with his family’s craft beer company and began creating a fizzy drink with a hint of alcohol.



The idea was to create a drink that could be drunk at all times, whether accompanying food, in a meeting or simply to cool off after work. The flavor had to be very light and with a sweet touch from infusions or fruits. Something very similar to vodka soda, but with a plus that will conquer all who try them.



After experimenting to arrive at the drink that Shields wanted to launch in November 2013, he released the spiked seltzer so much was his fame that Shields allied with the Anheuser-Busch brewing company to distribute this drink throughout the United States. The carbonated drink was named BON V! V. Soon more companies began to release their version of hard seltzer distributing it all over the world.



Hard Seltzer in Mexico

The boom of hard seltzers in Mexico began in November 2019 and so far in 2021 these alcoholic beverages have been gaining momentum. We tell you which ones you can find in the country.



1. Fitzer



It was Fitzer who brought the first hard seltzer to Mexico, its launch was in November 2019 in Monterrey, later it was distributed to CDMX and the rest of the Mexican Republic. It has three presentations that are mango, red fruits, madariana and citrus.

2. Palmar Spritz



This drink will be released in September 2020. The alcohol used to make it is made from corn. In addition, this hard seltzer is sweetened with agave honey. You can find it in different presentations such as peach, passion fruit and red fruit flavors.



3. Basic



In September 2020 the Joseph Roberts group, who are the distributors of the Four Loko, brings their BASIC drink, a hard soda that bets on citrus flavors such as grapefruit, lemon, and cucumber. And the favorite of the public is the blueberry for the acid touch and the slightly bitter note of the fruit.



4. Pure Piranha



After the hand of Heineken Mexico comes Pura Piraña, a hard seltzer with sweet notes. The flavors of this drink are grapefruit, peach, and red fruits. An interesting fact about Pura Piraña is that it is produced at the Heineken production plant in Guadalajara Jalisco.



5. Topo Chico



In October 2020, Coca-Cola launches Topo Chico Hard Seltzer with citrus flavors. And at the end of that same year, Michelob Ultra was not far behind and it also released its Michelob Ultra Hard Seltzer line, here the citrus tastes stand out with a spicy touch. The presentations are pineapple, lemon-lime, and guava strawberry.



6. Tiger’s Eye



Mezcal also has its lighter version and the mezcal brand Ojo de Tigre launches its hard seltzer with grapefruit, ginger, and cucumber flavor. A refreshing way to sip on a dash of mezcal and enjoy the strong flavors of ginger or grapefruit.



7. Helix



Helix Seltzer is part of the Extraordinary Brands group, they have four flavors that are: mango, grapefruit, red fruits, and lemon. Its launch was in early 2021 and it is a product that claims to have no carbohydrates.

8. Mauka

Mauka is the Hard Seltzer of the Colima Brewery, its flavors are lemon with salt, mango, passion fruit, and tamarind. This product stands out for being vegan and can even be consumed if you are doing the keto or ketogenic diet. An alternative for those who watch their diet.

