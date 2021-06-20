Tropical storm Dolores makes landfall on Mexico´s Pacific coast

Mexico City, June 20 (IANS) Tropical storm Dolores made landfall near the town of San Juan de Aldama in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported.
The SMN said on Saturday that Dolores is presenting maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour, with gusts of up to 140 km per hour and displacement toward the north-northwest at 20 km per hour, reports Xinhua news agency.
“A prevention zone for hurricane winds is being maintained from Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, to Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, as well as a surveillance zone for tropical storm winds from Cabo Corrientes to Escuinapa, Sinaloa,” the SMN said.
High waves of three to five metres in height and the possible formation of waterspouts are expected on the coasts of the states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan, and Guerrero.
The SMN has called for taking “extreme precautions by the general population in the areas of the states mentioned (due to) rain, wind, and waves”.
According to the SMN, 39 cyclones are forecast for this year, of which 20 will occur in the Pacific Ocean and 19 in the Atlantic Ocean.
Source: El Universal
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
