Tourist from Mexico City is run over on the Merida-Cancun highway

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 18, 2021).- A tourist from Mexico City died on Thursday, June 17th, hit by a vehicle, in the middle of the night rain on the Mérida-Cancun highway.
The deceased, identified as José A.C.R., 38, was driving a car when he presented severe abdominal pain that forced him to park on the curb and got out of his vehicle, at kilometer 130 of the Merida-Cancun highway.
A relative who was accompanying him driving another vehicle in front also stopped, and watched the event from the rearview mirror.
Suddenly the relative, who said he was a distant cousin, saw that José disappeared and immediately went to look for him, but found him dead on the roadside.
It is unknown which vehicle ran him over because, in the rain, his cousin saw several cars passing by at high speed, including trucks.
Paramedics from the Red Cross arrived at the scene jus to confirmed the death of the tourist.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
UADY professor is linked to sexual abuse process and accused of harassment
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 18, 2021).- After.
-
Rains in Campeche affect works of the Maya Train Project
Campeche, Camp., (June 18, 2021).- The.
-
Alert in Quintana Roo before the massive arrival of sargassum
QUINTANA ROO, (June 18, 2021).- “The.
-
DIF Yucatán promotes campaign to prevent childhood overweight and obesity
The Week for the Prevention of.
-
Mexico is working to reopen the land border with the US
Mexico announced it was speeding up vaccinations.
-
It’s official, federal representative Rommel Pacheco will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 18, 2021).- His.
-
CDMX Metro L12 cannot be reopened; College of Engineers find more flaws
Mexico’s College of Engineers indicates that.
-
German citizens voluntarily return 34 archaeological pieces to Mexico
Mexico has recovered 34 pre-Columbian artifacts that were.
-
Yucatan SSP acquires ‘Hocky and Kadet ’K-9 agents that are Covid detectors
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 18, 2021).- Two.
-
Yucatán returns to Orange in the Epidemiological Traffic Light
On Thursday, June 17th, a total.
Leave a Comment