Tourist from Mexico City is run over on the Merida-Cancun highway

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 18, 2021).- A tourist from Mexico City died on Thursday, June 17th, hit by a vehicle, in the middle of the night rain on the Mérida-Cancun highway.

The deceased, identified as José A.C.R., 38, was driving a car when he presented severe abdominal pain that forced him to park on the curb and got out of his vehicle, at kilometer 130 of the Merida-Cancun highway.

A relative who was accompanying him driving another vehicle in front also stopped, and watched the event from the rearview mirror.

Suddenly the relative, who said he was a distant cousin, saw that José disappeared and immediately went to look for him, but found him dead on the roadside.

It is unknown which vehicle ran him over because, in the rain, his cousin saw several cars passing by at high speed, including trucks.

Paramedics from the Red Cross arrived at the scene jus to confirmed the death of the tourist.

