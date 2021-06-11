Thursday, June 10th: 239 new Covid infections are reported in Yucatan in just 24 hours

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 11, 2021).- The coronavirus figures in Yucatán are rebounding alarmingly because on Thursday, June 10, it was announced that there were 239 new positive cases, which represents a strong increase compared to Wednesday 9th when 199 infections were reported in a single day.

Likewise, the death of a 36-year-old person was reported, on the list of the 9 deaths that the pandemic left in the last 24 hours in our State.

Another important figure, hospital occupancy, showed that this day there are 273 people hospitalized in total isolation, one more than Wednesday.

In total, 42,203 people have already been infected with coronavirus in Yucatán, and 87 percent of that figure, that is, 36,190 patients, have already recovered, have no symptoms and cannot infect.

Of the 239 infections of this Thursday in Yucatàn, 168 occurred in Mérida, 19 in Kanasín, 6 in Hunucmá, Progreso and Umán, 4 in Valladolid, 3 in Acanceh, 2 in Buctzotz, Izamal, Motul, Seyé, Tecoh, Tizimín and Yaxcabá, and 1 in Chocholá, Conkal, Dzemul, Espita, Halachado, Oxkutzcab, Santa Elena, Sotuta, Ticul, Tixpéhual, Tzucacab, Ucú and Yaxkukul.

Contagions in Mérida

Mérida accumulates 25,473 thousand positive cases to date , of which 7,538 have been in the north, 6,735 in the east, 2,480 in the center, 3,694 in the south, and 6,026 in the west.

This Thursday, in addition, 9 deaths were reported, with 4 women and 5 men between 36 and 74 years of age, who suffered from other diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, lung disease, obesity, and chronic kidney failure.

Of them, 8 resided in Mérida and one in Umán, 4,307 people have already died in Yucatán because of the coronavirus.

Active cases are 1,433 stable patients, isolated at home with mild symptoms, and 273 hospitalized patients in total isolation.

