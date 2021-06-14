Three women attack beauty queen “Miss Turismo Yucatán” in a Mérida park

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 14, 2021).- Vanesa Arcique, who was recently crowned Miss World Tourism Yucatan 2021, declares that she was attacked just for being a beauty queen.

The official website of Miss World Tourism Yucatan revealed that the Yucatecan, Vanesa Arcique was attacked by three women in a park in Mérida just for being a beauty queen.

“Today, like every day; I decided to go jogging in the park as part of my exercise routine. Upon returning, a group of three women began to attack me and to try to disfigure my face, yelling at me that “I deserved that for being a beauty queen.” I don’t know them and I don’t know who they are, I couldn’t see their faces since I covered my face as they were punching me”, declared the Yucatecan.

“In my defense, I tried to cover my face as best as I could, however, they beat me and I could not distinguish who they were,” says the young woman showing the body markings on her arms and her face.

This is something that happened to me and I do not want it to happen to anyone else, that is why I am denouncing the facts “concluded the Yucatecan

A few days ago, the Yucatecan woman was winning a beauty pageant without knowing that for that reason she would be attacked days later.

Source: Yucatán a la mano

