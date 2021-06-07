Three suspects arrested for “buying” votes in Ticul, Yucatán

Ticul, Yucatán, (June 07, 2021).- It was in Pustunich, Ticul community, where the authorities surprised in flagrante delicto, after the corresponding report, three people who were buying votes, and because it is an electoral crime, they were arrested and turned over before the corresponding authority.

Two men and one woman, originally from Ticul municipality, were caught when they tried to buy votes in private homes in that community.

They could be followers of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), although this version was not yet confirmed.

What is known is that in Ticul the candidates for mayor are Rafael Montalvo, for the National Action Party PAN, and Carlos Salomón Barbosa, for the PRI, in that order, so that the vote coercion would be to raise the latter.

In addition to this fact, the day in Ticul remained calm, with some annoyance on the part of the citizens due to the limitation of people who enter to vote at the polls, but it was explained to them that this was due to the current pandemic and avoiding crowds.

In general, everything passes calmly in this part of the Yucatecan geography.

