Three massive concentrations of sargassum heading on to Quintana Roo beaches

Environmental authorities activate the traffic light to determine the algae’s impact in the state.

Cancun, QRoo, (June 07, 2021).- The traffic light began to measure and report on the amount of sargassum that lands on the beaches of the Mexican Caribbean, which will be updated daily.

The strategy includes the monitoring of 47 beaches of interest along the entire coastline, from Holbox to Xcalak.

According to the data, in Tulum, Mahahual and Xcalak there is no beach free of sargassum, while Cozumel also reports high concentrations. Isla Mujeres is the only municipality with moderate and low amounts.

The forecast indicates that sargassum will continue to reach the coasts of Quintana Roo in the coming days.

“Considering the trajectories through the current models, three groups of sargassum are delimited with the highest probability of reaching the coast”. Mexican Navy (SEMAR)

The first concentration of sargassum is located 22 kilometers southeast of Tulum. It will continue to enter the Cozumel canal in the next five days, increase calls to the south and east of the island, and in the vicinity of Tulum, Playa del Carmen, Puerto Aventuras, and Punta Maroma, municipalities.

The second group of sargassum is located 42 kilometers southeast of Punta Herrero. It is expected that it will approach the Cozumel channel in the next three days, with landfalls on the coasts of Mahahual and Sian Ka’an.

The third group, and the one with the highest proportion, is located 45 kilometers southeast of Mahahual, with high probabilities of landing on the entire Riviera Maya coast.

The information published in the bulletin of the Mexican Secretariat of the Navy is fed by the reports of each of the coastal municipalities.

Since March the municipalities, with the help of brigade members and machinery, have collected 14,015 tons of seaweed, while the Navy has collected 575 tons at sea, in the same period.

The University of South Florida expects sargassum to continue to reach Caribbean beaches in large amounts for at least the next two months.

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments