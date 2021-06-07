This Monday, June 7, vaccination against Covid-19 continues in Mérida

The second dose will be administered to people over 60 years of age and the first dose to people between 50 and 59 years of age will continue.

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 07, 2021).- The application of the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine to adults over 60 years of age and the first dose to people between 50 and 59 years of age in Mérida will continue this Monday, but only in the macro vaccination centers enabled in the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center located north of Mérida and “Kukulcán” Sports Unit, in the south of Mérida, reports the State Health Secretariat (SSY).

The state agency indicated that tomorrow, Monday, June 7, only these places will work to serve people of both age ranges that were pending.

As reported, last Saturday the vaccination in Mérida was carried out until noon, because the Mexican Army and Navy personnel, who collaborate in these tasks, had to join to fulfill their task of helping to safeguard order and security during election day this Sunday, June 6.

How many vaccines have been administered so far?

According to the daily vaccination report, the SSY indicated that this Saturday, June 5, a total of 10,571 vaccines were applied in both Mérida and Kanasín, Tizimín and Umán, Yucatán municipalities, of which 7,168 correspond to the second dose to adults over 60 years of age; and 353 to people from 50 to 59 years old in Mérida.

In addition, 3,050 first doses were administered to people aged 40 to 49 in the municipalities of Kanasín, Tizimín, and Umán.

