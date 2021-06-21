This is how Father’s Day was celebrated by local athletes in the Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 21, 2021).- Father’s Day is celebrated in Mexico on the third Sunday of June so social networks were the main means to congratulate and share messages about it.

Among them were two Yucatecan athletes, who soon will be in the Tokyo Olympic Games, as well as the two main professional teams in the State.

“3 generations of Martín. Happy Father’s Day ”, shared the peninsular striker Henry Martín Mex, who plays for one of the most important professional soccer teams in Mexico, America FC, when he published a photo with his son of the same name and his father Daniel Martín Medina.

The striker of América FC (Mexican professional soccer team) is waiting to be confirmed as a reinforcement of the Mexican Under-23 team that will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The athlete who does have spot in Tokyo is the diver Rommel Pacheco, who also shared a photo with his father.

“My old man, my adventure friend, and even an Instagram model. Thank you dad for so many happy moments! And Happy Father’s Day everyone! ”Wrote the diver along with the images in which he appears with Rommel Pacheco Palma.

For their part, the Venados FC Yucatán celebrated the festival with the following message: “Thank you for putting us on target! Congratulations to all the fathers in this day”.

In turn, the Leones de Yucatán (Baseball Team) published: “Thank you for teaching us to fight for our dreams and transmitting your love for the king of sports. Happy Father’s Day!”

Finally, the Yucatan Sports Institute took advantage of the festive framework to remember that you have to take care of covid-19.

“This Father’s Day, let’s continue with preventive measures, and let’s not lower our guard, don’t put the health of those you love the most at risk. Happy Father’s Day! Taking care of it is loving it ”.

Source: Yucatán ahora

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







