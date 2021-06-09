There could be a new strain of coronavirus in Yucatan: SSY

Samples of the latest infections in the state are sent to the Indre

MÉRIDA, Yucatan .- Secretary of Health of Yucatan, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, announced that they are considering the possibility of the presence of a new strain of coronavirus in Yucatan, due to the accelerated growth of infections.

During his message to announce the return of restrictions due to the wave of new cases that have occurred in recent days in the state, he indicated that there is an atypical increase in infections.

“Given this situation, samples of the latest infections have been sent to the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (Indre) to confirm or deny this scenario”, he detailed.

“Given the abrupt increase we have had in our indicators, we met with the committee of experts in Public Health to evaluate the situation” Sauri Vivas continued.

According to information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several variants of the virus that causes Covid have been documented worldwide during this pandemic.

How many strains of Covid-19 have been detected?

Scientists monitor the hundreds of changes in the virus and after these analyses, there are currently three different types of coronavirus variants circulating in the world that are potentially more dangerous than the other strains, the CDC explains.

The first of these is the UK strain, a variant called B.1.1.7 that underwent a large number of mutations in the fall of 2020.

The second is the South African strain, or also known as B.1.351. This variant was originally detected in October 2020 and shares some mutations with B.1.1.7.

Finally, there is the Brazilian strain, a variant called P.1, which was first identified in travelers from Brazil undergoing routine Covid screening at the airport in Japan. As reported by the CDC, this variant “contains an additional set of mutations that could affect its ability to be recognized by antibodies.”

