The US extends travel restrictions on its borders with Canada and Mexico until July 21

MÉXICO, (June 21, 2021).- The border between the United States and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel for another month, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported this Sunday, June 20th.

The authorities decided to maintain the closure at least until July 21, with the aim of reducing COVID-19 infections.

The restrictions also apply to the common border of the United States with Canada.

“DHS also sees positive developments in recent weeks and is engaging with other US agencies in the White House expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify conditions under which restrictions can be safely and sustainably relieved.” added.

The decision was announced after the visit to Mexico by Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of National Security of the United States, whose main objectives were to discuss the reopening of the border between the two countries after 15 months of restrictions.

The border is closed to non-essential travel since March 21, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the United States as the country with the most deaths, with more than 600 thousand, and Mexico as the fourth, with around 230 thousand.

Reopening it is an emergency for Mexico because the border is one of the most dynamic in the world, with more than 3,000 kilometers, more than a million people crossing every day, and a daily exchange of goods and services worth billions of dollars.

