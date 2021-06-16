The probabilities of cyclonic formation over the Gulf of Mexico continue to increase

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 15, 2021).- Closer and closer to the birth of a tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico; Her name will be Claudette; and although a tropical cyclone is not expected to impact the Yucatan Peninsula, torrential rains are expected due to its circulation and influence, as well as wind gusts. This could lead to some floodings in the region so precautions are recommended.

Low pressure is currently being monitored over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, which currently has an 80% probability of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next five days.

The low-pressure system remains stationary over that area because it is being blocked by an anticyclone over the northern portion of the Gulf. Consequently, its circulation keeps cloudy skies and intense rains over the southeast of Mexico and the Yucatan peninsula.

Forecasts indicate that the anticyclonic blockade will be gradual, and by Thursday this low pressure will probably begin to move north, towards the south of the United States. There will not be a direct interaction with the continent, and the upper winds will decrease their intensity, which consequently indicates that it could become a tropical cyclone from that moment.

It is expected that it could become a tropical storm before reaching the United States, and it would be named “Claudette.”

Its extensive circulation will maintain very unstable conditions over the states of the Yucatan Peninsula and the southeast of the country, anticipating accumulated maximum precipitation that could exceed 100 mm.

With the passage of days, this situation could increase the risk of significant flooding in the region, so it is very important to take precautions and be aware of the warnings issued by the authorities.

