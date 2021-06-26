The price of chicken, beef, and pork meat keeps increasing in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 26, 2021).- The agricultural sector of Yucatán, which brings together producers of beef, turkey, chicken, and pork, reported on Wednesday, June 23, economic effects due to the increase in the cost of inputs such as corn, chicken, molasses, and soybean among others.

The president of the Federation of Agronomists of Yucatán, Francisco Martín Gamboa Suárez, pointed out that in recent days the price of a kilo of corn has skyrocketed from 3 to 9 pesos; a ton of chicken manure cost 600 pesos and now it costs 1,200 pesos; whereas the kilo of molasses oscillated between 5 and 6 pesos, and now it is 9 pesos; a kilo of soybean paste was 7 pesos and now it has reached 11 pesos.

“The high cost of these products is due to the fact that we do not have production in the State and in the country, everything is being imported, and the federal government has not opened the windows to be able to process productive projects and that the population can access them.”

Gamboa Suárez regretted that the increase in the prices of the aforementioned inputs already impacted on the increase in the cost of beef, pork, turkey, and chicken, and exemplified that at this time the kilo of beef already reached 130 pesos; pork ranges between 95 pesos and 105 pesos; turkey is between 55 and 60 pesos, and chicken fluctuates between 45 and 50 pesos.

They ask for help from governments

“We need that the state and federal authorities analyze what is happening in the country and the State, because it is impacting the price of the basic food basket, and families already resent it, especially at this time in those who are still experiencing the coronavirus pandemic, and the economic situation is getting worse ”.

Gamboa Suárez explained that they are reviewing the costs throughout the state to request the intervention of the corresponding authorities.

“We regret that we are not self-sufficient in food matters, it is evident that this topic is no longer in our local dictionary, which is tragic because the fact of importing corn, soybeans, and other inputs is generating this high rise in prices, A program is urgently needed to reactivate the Yucatecan agricultural and livestock sectors so that we can produce the food that we consume the most, ” said Gamboa Suárez.

