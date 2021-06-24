The ocean ‘returns’ the body of the minor drowned on the Cancun beach

CANCÚN, QROO., (June 24, 2021).- During the morning of Wednesday, June 23, the lifeless body of the minor who was swept away the night before by the current on the Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun surfaced.

It was 8:00 a.m. when through the 911 emergency number they requested the presence of Expert Services to remove the body of a minor.

For this reason, FGE agents moved to kilometer 9.5 of the hotel zone, next to Playa Gaviota Azul, to start with the pertinent investigations.

As you will recall, Wednesday 23 at 9:00 a.m., they began with the search for a minor under 17 years of age, who allegedly went swimming and no longer came out.

Despite the rescue efforts, elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters were unable to locate the minor, due to a large amount of sargassum that made search maneuvers impossible.

It was during the early hours of today when the sea “returned” the body of the victim, who unfortunately no longer had vital signs.

Expert Services personnel were in charge of lifting the corpse and later transferring it to the Semefo for the rigorous necropsy.

Source: Sipse

