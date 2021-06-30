The number of infections by Covid-19 among minors grows in Quintana Roo

QUINTANA ROO, (June 30, 2021).- COVID-19 cases among minors increased 15% in the last three months in the state of Quintana Roo, going from 333 to 383 infections.
According to the Federal Ministry of Health, Quintana Roo would be the third entity with the most infections in the southern part of the country, only below Tabasco (4,570) and Yucatán (1,302).
In contrast, the state of Campeche has only registered 258 infections and Chiapas 178, so they are located at the bottom of the list.
Of the number of girls, boys, and adolescents who have contracted the disease in Quintana Roo, 193 have been women and 190 correspond to the male gender.
Statistics also indicate that nine girls, boys, and adolescents have died from this disease, although, unlike the first months, mortality has been centered among the oldest.
According to the information reported to the Secretariat, five of the minors who died were between 13 and 17 years old, while the rest were infants between one and two years of age.
Four of the nine resided in the municipality of Benito Juárez, three in Solidaridad, one in José María Morelos and one more in Lázaro Cárdenas.
The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reported that this week a decision was made to temporarily close a nursery room in the municipality of Benito Juárez because there were two possible cases of contagion.
The agency detailed that it would be an infant and a nursery worker, who so far are under epidemiological surveillance and awaiting the result of the PCR test.
The institution’s protocol indicates that in the event of possible contagion, the epidemiology area is notified so that it can evaluate what actions should be taken, under its considerations it is decided if the room is closed or if other actions are necessary.
It was also mentioned that the incidence of this type of case is low, due to the protocols in place for the care of minors, who are not admitted due to any sign of respiratory infection or contagion within their family.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Lesbians and single women in France now have access to fertility treatments
Under current French law, only heterosexual.
-
Can this be the one that hits the Yucatan?
Conagua reports a phenomenon with a.
-
Yucatan health authorities have closed down 119 establishments for failing to comply with h protocols
State Government responds to incident with.
-
More and more tourists are visiting the archaeological site of Oxtankah, Quintana Roo
CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO, (June 30, 2021).-.
-
In Yucatan, parents of children with cancer protest against shortage of medicines
The demonstrators assured that they are.
-
US House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol
The House on Tuesday passed a.
-
The pavement sinks and a truck gets stuck in Ciudad Caucel, Yucatán
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- While.
-
Young man attacks his father with a knife because he did not buy him breakfast
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- A.
-
400 miles away from the border, Texas declares an emergency over “border crisis”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is.
-
IMSS promotes strategies to avoid the rebound in Covid-19 infections during the summer holidays
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 30, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment