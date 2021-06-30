The number of infections by Covid-19 among minors grows in Quintana Roo

QUINTANA ROO, (June 30, 2021).- COVID-19 cases among minors increased 15% in the last three months in the state of Quintana Roo, going from 333 to 383 infections.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, Quintana Roo would be the third entity with the most infections in the southern part of the country, only below Tabasco (4,570) and Yucatán (1,302).

In contrast, the state of Campeche has only registered 258 infections and Chiapas 178, so they are located at the bottom of the list.

Of the number of girls, boys, and adolescents who have contracted the disease in Quintana Roo, 193 have been women and 190 correspond to the male gender.

Statistics also indicate that nine girls, boys, and adolescents have died from this disease, although, unlike the first months, mortality has been centered among the oldest.

According to the information reported to the Secretariat, five of the minors who died were between 13 and 17 years old, while the rest were infants between one and two years of age.

Four of the nine resided in the municipality of Benito Juárez, three in Solidaridad, one in José María Morelos and one more in Lázaro Cárdenas.

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reported that this week a decision was made to temporarily close a nursery room in the municipality of Benito Juárez because there were two possible cases of contagion.

The agency detailed that it would be an infant and a nursery worker, who so far are under epidemiological surveillance and awaiting the result of the PCR test.

The institution’s protocol indicates that in the event of possible contagion, the epidemiology area is notified so that it can evaluate what actions should be taken, under its considerations it is decided if the room is closed or if other actions are necessary.

It was also mentioned that the incidence of this type of case is low, due to the protocols in place for the care of minors, who are not admitted due to any sign of respiratory infection or contagion within their family.

Source: Sipse

