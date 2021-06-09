Mérida City Council will plant 10,000 more trees in the municipality

From June 9 to July 4, the eighth Reforestation Crusade 2021 will be held in Mérida.

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 8, 2021).- By its sustainable policies, the Mérida City Council will hold the eighth Forest Crusade 2021 from June 9 to July 4, during which it will plant 10,000 more trees in the city.

Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro commented that on this occasion of the 10,000 trees to be planted by the City Council, 5,000 will be fruit species and 5,000 will be other native varieties, to be part of the first large urban garden.

It should be noted that last March the goal of 100,000 trees planted in this administration was achieved, thanks to the workshops in public spaces, forest crusades, as well as the “Adopt a Tree” program and other actions, such as the Parking and Urban Apartments Program, at the Modelo University, Xoclán Cemetery and Extreme Sports Park.

In addition, the City Council has launched other programs to improve the environment and promote tree care, such as the Urban Tree Inventory, which allows knowing how many trees there are in the city, as well as their state of health, and the Tree application MID, with which information on the type of species and other data can be obtained from cell phones to be better informed and to get children and young people involved in caring for the environment.

For her part, Eugenia Correa Arce, director of the Sustainable Development Unit, explained that the next crusade will be held to take advantage of the fact that the rainy season allows plants a greater chance of survival.

She mentioned that to make the city more and more sustainable, comprehensive work will be carried out in which the various sectors of society will participate.

“There will be 20 days of intensive planting of 500 trees per day; it is estimated the participation of approximately one thousand volunteers in total, who will work in pairs, which means that each pair will have to plant 20 trees ”, she explained.

Correa Arce recalled that, as has been done for 8 years, what is sought is to take advantage of the rainy season and will have the support of various sectors of society to obtain more satisfactory results.

“The idea is to promote more wooded areas that help mitigate the heat and offer more green areas that guarantee a healthy life for the inhabitants of the city,” she said.

Likewise, this campaign will feature the participation and sponsorship of companies such as La Gas, Bepensa, and Grupo Sadasi; civil society organizations, including the Kanan Kab association.

She said that, according to the calendar, the reforestation days will be Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

Eugenia Correa emphasized that due to the health contingency during the activities, the corresponding health measures and protocols will be applied to avoid contagion of Covid-19, such as maintaining a healthy distance, maintaining the use of face masks, and sanitizing gel.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments