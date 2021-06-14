  • Feature,
    • The first yellow-tailed lemur is born in the ‘Centenario’ Zoo of Mérida

    Photo: (yucatan.com.mx)

    Mérida, Yucatán, (June 14, 2021).- Through social networks, the Mérida City Council shared the birth of the first yellow-tailed lemur at the Centennial Zoo.

    In the brief announcement, it is noted that the birth took place on April 3, so the new member is only two months old and shows rapid growth and excellent health.

    Still unnamed, the little animal “is the offspring of a pair of adult lemurs that live in the zoo as a result of the exchange program which was implemented during the current administration.”

    Nace el primer lémur cola amarilla del Centenario de Mérida (fotos)
    Photo: (yucatan.com.mx)

    In addition, it is reported that “the technical body of the Centennial Park monitors the growth and health of the specimen”, daily. In the images you can see the small family enjoying a breakfast consisting of fruits and vegetables.

    The publication caused several reactions and comments from Internet users who want to meet the new Zoo member soon, and who apparently does not have a name yet.

    Nace el primer lémur cola amarilla del Centenario de Mérida (fotos)
    Photo: (yucatan.com.mx)

