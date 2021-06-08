The Best Coffee In San Miguel De Allende, Guanajuato

GUANAJUATO, (June 08, 2021).- Colonial San Miguel de Allende, in the gorgeous central Mexican state of Guanajuato, is a cultural haven for holidaymakers wanting more than just a great tan. With baroque architecture, picturesque callejones, and an eclectic mix of world cuisines available to sample, it lends itself to casual afternoon strolls and relaxed exploration. Complement this chilled-out vibe with a leisurely afternoon coffee at one of the best coffee spots in San Miguel.

El Cafe de la Mancha

Coffee Shop, Tea , $$$

The popularity of this rustic cafe in the center of town seems both assured and ever-growing. There are several different brewing options for your coffee, from Chemex to Turkish ibrik to Rok press. One of the aims of the youthful couple that run El Café de la Mancha was to introduce San Miguel coffee aficionados to both popular and less popular brewing methods.

More info: Open In Google Maps 21 Recreo, Centro, San Miguel de Allende, 37700, Mexico+524151527930 Visit Facebook page

Oso Azul

Cafe, Mexican, American, $$$

Oso Azul is owned and run by a Danish expat who knows his way around coffee. They roast their own beans daily on the premises and primarily offer organic coffee from Veracruz, although the dirty chai with almond milk is pretty good, too. Currently experimenting with their blends, Oso Azul is a charming cafe with a pretty central courtyard in which you can enjoy your coffee and even a quick breakfast; the cast iron skillet eggs are a favorite. Stop by for lunch too if you fancy trying their divine smoked salmon.

More info Open In Google Maps Zona Centro, Zona Centro San Miguel de Allende, 37700, Mexico+524151217402 Visit Facebook page

Buen Día Cafe

Cafe, Mexican, Coffee, Vegetarian, $$$

Buen Día Cafe is a quaint little cafe in San Miguel which has a ground floor indoor area, perfect if the day is a little overcast or chillier than usual. However, the top floor terrace is the place to be otherwise, as you can appreciate the surroundings, and the excellent coffee, in the open air. Tucked away on a side street, you could be forgiven for wandering straight past this converted house. The best time to head to Buen Día Cafe is undoubtedly a Sunday, when the live music only enhances the casual, friendly atmosphere.

More info Open In Google Maps 42 Hidalgo, Zona Centro, San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, 37700, Mexico+524156882369 Visit Facebook page

Lavanda

Restaurant, Cafe, Mexican, Vegetarian, $$$

Lavanda is the perfect option for those not only searching for fantastic quality coffee but a healthy, organic breakfast to accompany it too. Choose between oatmeals, omelettes, waffles, or granola with yogurt, among several other equally great options. A small spot, the brightly colored walls of the cafe – typical of San Miguel – don’t give much clue as to what lies inside. However, Lavanda offers a fresh and modern décor with atmospheric lighting which easily lends itself to a cozy, intimate chat over your freshly pressed coffee.

More info: Open In Google Maps 87 Calle del Doctor Ignacio Hernandez Macias, Zona Centro, San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, 37700, Mexico Visit Facebook page

Zenteno Cafe

Cafe, Coffee, Gluten-free, $$$

Catering to an organic crowd, Zenteno Cafe has a wide selection of brewing and extraction methods to choose from, which lead to a rather eye-catching display behind the counter. Chemex, Aeropress and drip methods are all available here. In addition to the wonderful, carefully and professionally prepared coffee, there are some delightful desserts that would go great with your cup of joe. Try their frappes if you don’t fancy a hot drink, and enjoy the organic Veracruz beans. Don’t overlook the cute handwritten coffee-related quotes on the cup holders either.

More info: Open In Google Maps 136 Calle del Doctor Ignacio Hernandez Macias, Zona Centro, San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, 37700, Mexico+524151500135 Visit Facebook page

Geek&Coffee

Cafe, Coffee, Vegetarian

A more unique option if you fancy a coffee in San Miguel is Geek&Coffee, a lovely cafe with an ample courtyard in which you can soak up the sun and enjoy your freshly made, gourmet coffee. The something special about Geek&Coffee is their computer and tech-related expertise: get some tips and advice while you sip your drink in the sun. Don’t let this dual focus deceive you however, as the coffee here is excellent, as is the latte art which often adorns the top of it.

More info: Open In Google Maps Local 3 Calzada de La Aurora, Santa Cecilia San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, 37700, Mexico+524151523554 Visit Facebook page

