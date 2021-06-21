Sunday, June 20: SSY Yucatán reports 233 new Covid cases and 9 deaths

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 21, 2021).- The Ministry of Health reported that this Sunday Father’s Day, nine deaths and 233 new infections of Covid-19 were registered in Yucatan.

In addition, 322 patients were reported in hospitals. This indicator continues to grow and today there were six more than the previous day.

Among those who died today is a 23-year-old girl from Kanasín with immunosuppression.

Likewise two men from Chetumal who resided in Yucatan, one 48 and the other 55 years old.

In total, there are already 44,810 infections in our state since the Covid-19 pandemic started on March 13, 2020.

There are also 38,016 recovered patients and 4,400 deceased.

This is the medical report for this Sunday, June 20:

From Tuesday, June 22 to Sunday, June 27, the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine will be applied in Mérida to people between 50 and 59 years old. This process, which will be carried out in a coordinated manner by the State Government, the Mérida City Council, and the Ministry of Welfare, will be carried out through 2 macro-centers and 6 vaccination modules strategically distributed in the city.

On Friday 18, a new batch of 149,340 vaccines against the Coronavirus arrived in Yucatán:

* To continue with the application of the second dose for people from 50 to 59 years old in the municipalities of Kanasín, Progreso, Tizimín and Valladolid from that same Friday.

* The application of the first dose to people between 40 and 49 years old in the municipalities of Valladolid, Ticul, Tekax, Motul, Peto, Río Lagartos, and San Felipe.

* The application of the second dose for people from 50 to 59 years old in the municipalities of Umán, Buctzotz, and Mérida.

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily income. Today we have 322 patients in public hospitals.

38,016 patients have already recovered: they do not present symptoms and cannot infect. This figure represents 85% of the total registered infections, which is 44,810.

233 new infections of Coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours:

209 in Mérida, 4 in Valladolid, 3 in Hunucmá, Oxkutzcab and Tekax, 2 in Cuncunul and Tinum, 1 in Acanceh, Kanasín, Mama, Maxcanú, Seyé and Ticul, and 1 foreign.

Of the 44,810 positive cases, 381 are from another country or state.

Specifically, in Mérida, 28,172 people infected with Coronavirus have been diagnosed (accumulated cases as of June 19), living in:

7,953 in the North zone

7,195 in the East zone

2,623 in the Downtown area

3,936 in the South zone

6,465 in the West area

Unfortunately, in this medical report we report 9 deaths:

1.- 59-year-old female from Mérida HAS / DM / Obesity

2.- 42-year-old male from Mérida Immunosuppression / Smoking / Obesity

3.- 54-year-old male from Oxkutzcab Smoking / Obesity

4.- 23-year-old female from Kanasín Immunosuppression

5.- 57-year-old female from Cacalchén Obesity

6.- 48-year-old male from Othon P. Blanco, Quintana Roo No comorbidities

7.- 55-year-old male from Othon P. Blanco, Quintana Roo HAS / Obesity

8.- 71-year-old female from Mérida Without comorbidities

9.- 73-year-old female from Mérida COPD / DM / Cardiovascular disease

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY FAILURE (CRF).

In total, there are 4,400 people who died from the Coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 2,072 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 322 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases is from 1 month to 107 years.

THE WEEKLY INDICATORS OF THE STATE HEALTH TRAFFIC LIGHT ARE IN ORANGE.

