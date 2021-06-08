Strong heat and rain for Tuesday in Yucatan

In Merida the thermal sensation could reach well over 40 degrees Celsius.
MÉRIDA, Yucatan – The weather in Yucatan this Tuesday, June 8, will be hot and with some rain.
The entrance of tropical maritime air, together with strong daytime heating over the region, will give way to the development of afternoon clouds with a probability of showers in the northeast, center, and northwest of Yucatan.
Maximum temperatures will be 34 to 38 degrees throughout Yucatan, while in Merida they will be 34 to 37 degrees with a thermal sensation of approximately 40 degrees.
High temperatures and thunderstorms are expected for the next few days in the Yucatan Peninsula, which will intensify.
A strong trough over the Gulf of Mexico will favor strong storms over the northeast, north, and center of Yucatan starting Wednesday.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected for Merida, there will be no cyclonic activity in the Atlantic for at least the next 48 hours, according to information from the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
San Gervasio archaeological site in Cozumel, closed due to Covid-19
They will carry out the corresponding.
-
Minor stabbed during election day brawl in Dzoncauich, Yucatán
Dzoncauich, Yucatán, (June 8, 2021).- Two.
-
Like A Madman, Trump Continues To Incite Violence.
In the purest style of Rock.
-
Two areas with cyclonic potential in the Caribbean Sea are being monitored
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- “The.
-
Iconic Yucatecan visual artist Ermilo Torre Gamboa dies at 97
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- Governor.
-
Hotel association urge not to affect the image of Bacalar holistic center by Ricardo Ponce case
The hotel association expressed its solidarity.
-
Lightning strikes kill 27 during monsoon in India
Lightning strikes killed 27 people and four.
-
Surrogacy is rejected by feminists in Mexico
Feminists Say No to Supreme Court.
-
Kamala Harris arrives in Mexico; this Tuesday she meets with AMLO
MÉXICO, (June 08, 2021).- The Vice.
-
Due to a case of Covid-19, the Archaeological zone of Uxmal is closed
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 08, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment