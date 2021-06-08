Strong heat and rain for Tuesday in Yucatan

In Merida the thermal sensation could reach well over 40 degrees Celsius.

MÉRIDA, Yucatan – The weather in Yucatan this Tuesday, June 8, will be hot and with some rain.

The entrance of tropical maritime air, together with strong daytime heating over the region, will give way to the development of afternoon clouds with a probability of showers in the northeast, center, and northwest of Yucatan.

Maximum temperatures will be 34 to 38 degrees throughout Yucatan, while in Merida they will be 34 to 37 degrees with a thermal sensation of approximately 40 degrees.

High temperatures and thunderstorms are expected for the next few days in the Yucatan Peninsula, which will intensify.

A strong trough over the Gulf of Mexico will favor strong storms over the northeast, north, and center of Yucatan starting Wednesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected for Merida, there will be no cyclonic activity in the Atlantic for at least the next 48 hours, according to information from the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

