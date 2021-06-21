Stray dogs from Quintana Roo travel to Canada to start a new life

QUINTANA ROO, (June 21, 2021).- Stray dogs that until months ago roamed the streets of Chetumal and Isla Mujeres, traveled to Canada to start a new life in the homes of people who voluntarily adopted them.

Heather Johnson, representative of the foundation ” Costa Maya Beach Dog Rescue Mexico ” of Mahahual reported that 11 dogs traveled from Cancun to Canada.

Seven of the dogs were rescued in the streets of the state capital and sheltered by the aesthetic and pet shelter “A pata suelta”, and the other four from Isla Mujeres, by the association “Isla Animals”.

“Eleven dogs left Mexico to start new lives in Canada, we are eternally grateful to Sandra Entrena and to each of the people who help make these dreams possible.” Heather Johnson

Heather Johnson indicated that the animals rescued in the streets of Chetumal roamed sick, injured, and defenseless for a long time, which is why they spent several months in recovery and care in the pet shelter “A pata suelta”, run by Ingrid Angelina López and Adriana Arcos.

“The time, energy, money, stress, and love that comes to rescue is overwhelming, but watching the puppies go out into their new lives is pure magic.” Heather Johnson

Mahahual’s “Costa Maya Beach Dog Rescue México” is a non-profit public charity that rescues and rehabilitates stray dogs in the Grand Costa Maya, in addition to sponsoring sterilizations in Bacalar and Chetumal.

Isla Animals is an organization that rescues animals on Isla Mujeres since 2001, and they are dedicated to reducing the population of unwanted pets on that island, through spay, neuter, education, vaccination, and adoption programs.

At the beginning of June, “Costa Maya Beach Dog Rescue México”, with the help of Laura Marriott, Estética & Estancia para Mascotas “A Pata Suelta”, “Pancitas Felices”, “Huellitas Acción”, “Happy Doggy” OGGY and “ Second Chance Rescue NYC ”, they sent six rescued puppies for adoption to the United States.

