Spain opens borders to vaccinated travelers and international cruises

WORLD, (June 08, 2021).- Starting this Monday, June 7th, Spain allows the entry of travelers who prove they have received the complete vaccine dose against Covid-19 and authorizes the docking of international cruise ships, about to start the summer tourist season, the most important of the year.
The vaccination must have been completed at least 14 days before arriving in Spain with the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Janssen brands, authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), or the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac-Coronavac (Russian Sputnik V is not allowed).
All passengers arriving in the country by air or sea must complete a health control form on the website of the Spain Travel Health Department application before departure, on vaccination, have a diagnostic test for Coronavirus or recovery after having suffered the disease.
In the case of land borders, all people over six years of age from countries or risk areas who arrive in Spain must have one of the aforementioned certifications.
