So far this year 66 people have died in traffic accidents in Yucatan

Mérida, Yuc., (June 05, 2021).- In just 5 months, 66 people have died in 65 traffic events in Yucatán. May was the month with the highest incidence with 17 mishaps. The figure for this year, until May 31, shows an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
In January 11 people died; in February, 14; in March, the victims were 10, and in April, 14.
Fatal accidents in 2021
So far, the entity has registered 65 accidents that have cost the lives of 66 people, of which 60 were men and only six were women.
Of this total number of accidents, 17 occurred in May, 14 in April; 13 in February; 11 in January, and 10 in March.
The total of accidents in 2021, presents an increase of 32.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020 when 46 deaths were recorded for this cause, so the number of deaths increased by 11.9 percent this year.
In 2020, at the end of May, there were 59 deaths. Of the total number of people who lost their lives in the first five months of that year, 60 were men (90.9%) and 6 were women (9.1%).
Motorcyclists with 30 cases (45.4%) are the group with the highest mortality rate, followed by pedestrians and cyclists, with 10 cases each (totaling 30.2%) and in third place, passengers, with 9 cases (13.6 %) and 7 motorists (10.8%).
Of the 65 mishaps, 16 occurred in the streets and avenues of Mérida, as well as in the Peripheral Ring; three occurred in Tizimín, two in Dzidzantún and one in Espita, Halajó, Kanasín, Motul, Tetiz and Ticul, Yucatán municipalities.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
