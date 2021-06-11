Smart homes, a trend for 2021

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, developers have tried to implement zero contact, especially in new construction of houses and buildings
MEXICO, (June 11, 2021).- The expectations of the ‘new’ luxury buyers have changed since mid-2020, and especially this year: They are now looking for contactless technology while maintaining extreme connectivity with their homes, with solutions to automate home functions, that meet your needs for work, health and relaxation.
The report ‘Global Smart Homes & Buildings Market 2021-2030’ details a future forecast, volume and value with trends analyzed in new developments, as well as expected product launches, technological innovations, among others.
The document points out that the global market for smart homes and buildings will have an exponential growth during the current decade of 18 percent.
In this regard, the industry market segmentation lists that key market segments are distinguished by the type of products, safety and protection devices, controllers, entertainment controllers, and home appliances.
Miami has been characterized as one of the main destinations where developers have implemented this type of technology, ranging from WiFi connectivity in all residences; control of locks, lighting, thermostats, and even the shower by voice activation.
In terms of health, UV disinfectant lights have been included in private elevators and for the parcel service; 24/7 virtual healthcare services on tablets that check blood pressure and temperature; high-intensity air filters that ‘remove polluted air’; and organic food and on-site wellness injections.
Finally, the report continues to highlight that no nation has escaped the widespread disruption by the new Coronavirus pandemic, this is how the global market demand for smart homes and buildings has been divided by regions:
- North America: United States, Canada and Mexico.
- Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy.
- Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Korea.
- South America: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia.
- Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa.
Source: Real Estate Market
