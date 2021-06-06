Sisal Pueblo Mágico the best place for Ecotourism in Yucatán

Sisal, Yucatán, (June 05, 2021).- Sisal is characterized by having wonderful landscapes and tourist attractions such as its coral reefs, the cenote “El Palmar” and the place to admire the beautiful pink flamingos.
Those in charge of receiving tourism in its different attractions reported that ecotourism has been strengthened in recent years, this represents an important economic benefit for the inhabitants and workers of this Magic Town.
The Yucatecan port has a coral reef approximately one kilometer long, this is home to an infinity of marine species such as octopus, lobster, turtle, crabs, rays, jellyfish, squid, pufferfish, and several other species that can be seen in their natural habitat during a snorkeling trip or with scuba gear.
Visitors can enjoy a tour to the area of the fresh water springs of the Sisal State Reserve.
The region known as “El Palmar“, located in the municipalities of Celestún and Hunucmá, state of Yucatán, is a natural reserve where it is possible to do ecotourism, enjoying a ride that you can do by boat or a special hike.
In both cases, taking advantage of a spectacular view of the mangroves that protects hundreds of birds and aquatic beings that are found in this fragment of the Yucatan peninsula.
For all the benefits it brings to the ecosystem, it has been declared a protected area, as sites like this help the ecological balance of the entire world. A guardian that shelters animal and plant species, gently bathed in water and fortunately lies in Mexico.
To get to the El Palmar state reserve, we recommend you go through the federal highway towards Sisal, just 53 kilometers ( about 86 miles) from the city of Mérida.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
