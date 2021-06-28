Significant number of national visitors forecast a good season for Progreso

MÉRIDA, Yucatán .- Before the holiday season, the port of Progreso and the city of Mérida are beginning to register the arrival of a significant number of national visitors, so merchants and restaurateurs are optimistic about the number of visitors arriving at these important points of Yucatán, which forecasts a good season.

On Sunday, June 27, in the port, from early in the morning, regardless of the cloudy skies, visitors began to arrive looking for a place to eat, have a refreshing drink, rest, and enjoy the beach and the sea.

The restaurants registered good affluence; the tables were full, respecting the hygiene measures and of the capacity restrictions. Managers and employees of the businesses were happy not only because of the affluence but also because the arrival of diners augured a good summer vacation season.

Some strollers rented the palapas that restaurants have in concession, others went on sea tours on the famous banana boat, some took their pets for a walk; artists made sand figures at the point where the “Malecón Internacional” begins, in a delimited area so that they could do their work in peace.

As for the state capital, in the morning tourists toured the city in tourist buses; others strolled through “Mérida en Domingo”, in search of handicrafts, typical clothing, to eat a typical snack; a few entered the cathedral of San Ildefonso to see the impressive construction dating from the sixteenth century.

