SECTUR: LGBT tourism leaves more money than heterosexual tourism

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (June 03, 2021).- During the month of LGBT pride, June, tourism increases, especially in this sector; who, according to the Ministry of Tourism, leaves much more money than heterosexual people.
The LGBT + community has a greater economic benefit in the country’s tourism. What generates a beneficial impact on the country’s economy. For this reason, the Secretary of Tourism (SECTUR) promotes inclusion in the various destinations of the country, and that the places are an ideal place to vacation for both heterosexuals and members of the LGBT + community.
During the month of June, which is considered the month of pride, brands, public institutions and countries wear rainbows to show their support and recognition in front of the LGBTTTIQA community. Thanks to these changes, it is visible how the people who belong to this community show greater interest and even tend to consume more.
According to data published by the secretariat, a foreign tourist who belongs to the LGBTI + community in Mexico produces an economic spill of 1,700 dollars per person. Which is to say $ 32 thousand pesos. Meanwhile, a heterosexual traveler only leaves $ 780 at the most, only $ 14 thousand pesos. This is a huge difference.
On average 2.5 million tourists who belong to this community are received on average. Therefore, SECTUR seeks to develop plans to increase the country’s inclusive tourism offer.
Among the tourist destinations with greater inclusion and those that are most frequented by this segment of consumers in Mexico are: Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Acapulco, Guerrero, San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato and the Riviera Maya in Quintana Roo.
In these places there are hotels, bars, nightclubs and restaurants dedicated especially to the LGBT community, in addition to there are areas where you can find a high demand for places of entertainment, especially during pride month.
Source: Yucatàn al instante
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
